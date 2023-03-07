The headteacher at the school of a Ukrainian refugee pupil who died after being found unconscious on a beach in south Devon has said she will be "sorely missed".

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a missing 14-year-old from the Dawlish area on Saturday 4 March.

Searches by police and the coastguard found a girl unconscious on Dawlish Beach.

She was later airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she died.

She has today been named as Albina Yevko - a 14-year-old Ukrainian refugee who moved to the Dawlish area with her mother after fleeing their war-torn home country.

Sam Banks, headteacher at Dawlish College, said: "Everyone in our school community has been devastated to learn of the tragic death of one of our Year 9 students, Albina Yevko.

"Our thoughts are currently with Albina's family and loved ones and we have extended our deepest condolences and offers of support to them.

"Albina will be sorely missed by all who knew her, and we have set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for staff and students affected by this terrible news.

"We would like to respect and echo the family’s request that their privacy be respected at this incredibly painful time."

Police say the teenager's death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations are continuing.

A post-mortem is due to take place on Thursday.