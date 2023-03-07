A 12-year-old boy has suffered burns to his forehead and eye socket after an assault in Taunton.

Police are investigating after the attack which happened at around 5pm on 22 February in in the area of Wellsprings Park.

The boy's injuries were treated at hospital but he has since been discharged.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "It’s believed there were up to four offenders involved in this incident – and all were aged in their early to mid teens.

"Three were girls - one had blonde hair with pink highlights, the second had brown hair and the third had black hair. The fourth was a boy with ginger hair.

"Enquiries are ongoing. If you saw this incident, or have any information which could assist with our investigation, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223047515."