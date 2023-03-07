A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Swindon teenager Owen Dunn.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Mazurek Way, Haydon End.

It happened on 4 December, just weeks before his 19th birthday.

The arrest of a 17-year-old was made by Wiltshire Police officers today (7 March).

The arrest was made just days after a £20,000 reward was offered for information about Mr Dunn's death.

A 14-year-old boy has already been charged with the teenager's murder and is due to stand trial in June.

In February, the child - who cannot be named because of his age - pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter at Bristol Crown Court.

