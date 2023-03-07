Three men have been injured following reports of an assault in St Austell.

Officers were called to Bodmin Road on Thursday 2 March around 2.20pm after a group were said to be in the middle of the road near the entrance to Priory car park.

It was reported that three men were involved in an altercation with two other men. Three of those involved sustained facial and hand injuries and two needed hospital treatment.

An 18-year-old from the Newquay area was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class B drug, possession of a bladed article in a public place, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Another teenager, 18, from the St Austell area, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Both have since been released on bail.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the incident or with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting reference 50230049880.