Firefighters have tackled a large blaze which destroyed a VW Campervan and damaged several buildings in Cornwall.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service were called to an address in Callington at 12.08pm on 7 February.

A fire engine from Callington Fire Station was sent to the scene, as well as crews from Liskeard Community Fire Station and Tavistock Fire Station.

A 1970s Volkswagen campervan was destroyed in the blaze Credit: Callington Community Fire Station

Two high-pressure hose reel jets were used to control the fire and stop it from reaching neighbouring properties.

Crews were then able to enter the building to check for hot spots and potential reignition, where it was confirmed that the fire was out.

No injuries were reported by the fire service.