A fly-tipper who dumped rubbish from a demolition site has been ordered to pay nearly £8,000.

Stephen Maloney took the rubbish created when a garage was demolished in Cheltenham and fly-tipped it on land near Oakwood Road in Bream.

The tip, which was dumped in September 2021, contained wood, boxes containing books, a garden trellis, tree cuttings and scrap metal.

Mr Maloney appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates Court today (7 March), where he plead guilty to two offences under the Environmental Protection Act.

He was fined £4320 and ordered to pay £3202 in costs and a victim surcharge of £190, taking the total Mr Maloney has to pay to £7712.

Mr Maloney, formerly of ‘Cheltenham Driveways & Roofing’, explained that he paid individuals unknown to him £800 to dispose of the waste. He apologised and stated that he should have checked the individuals were licensed to transport waste.

Cabinet Member for Waste, Councillor Richard Leppington said: “Our Street Warden team do a fantastic job year-round of ensuring that our district remains clean, safe and welcoming for all.

“As part of their role, the team helps to ensure that incidents of fly-tipping are investigated and that those who do not comply with the correct waste disposal conditions are held accountable.

“The verdict reached at Cheltenham Magistrates Court should stand as a testament to this. Waste should be disposed of responsibly in the correct manner and if, as in this case, it isn’t, our Street Warden and Counter Fraud and Enforcement team will enforce it.”

The prosecution was brought by Forest of Dean District Council’s Street Warden team with assistance from both the Council’s Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit and Legal Service.