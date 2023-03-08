The latest on school closures in Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Bristol and the wider South West
Schools across the South West have been forced to close this morning because of heavy snowfall overnight.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice and snow, which will be in place until 9am tomorrow morning.
Bath and North East Somerset
A full list of school closures can be checked here.
Cornwall
A full list of schools that have announced they will be shut, or opening late, in Cornwall today can be found here.
Devon
Webber’s Church of England Primary School
Burlescombe Church Of England Primary School
Dorset
So far no schools in Dorset have had to close because of the weather, according to the council's website.
Somerset
Frome Community College
Horrington Primary School
Nether Stowey CofE Primary School
Whitstone School
North Somerset
The full list of school closures for North Somerset is here.
Bristol
The full list of school closures in Bristol is available here.
Gloucestershire
The full list of school closures in Gloucestershire can be found here.
South Gloucestershire
Parents in South Gloucestershire can also check for closures here.
Plymouth
Plymouth residents can check here
Torbay
The full list of school closures is available here here.
Wiltshire
Wiltshire families can consult the Wiltshire Council website, those in Swindon can check here.