Schools across the South West have been forced to close this morning because of heavy snowfall overnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice and snow, which will be in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

Bath and North East Somerset

A full list of school closures can be checked here.

Cornwall

A full list of schools that have announced they will be shut, or opening late, in Cornwall today can be found here.

Devon

Webber’s Church of England Primary School

Burlescombe Church Of England Primary School

Dorset

So far no schools in Dorset have had to close because of the weather, according to the council's website.

Somerset

Frome Community College

Horrington Primary School

Nether Stowey CofE Primary School

Whitstone School

North Somerset

The full list of school closures for North Somerset is here.

Bristol

The full list of school closures in Bristol is available here.

Gloucestershire

The full list of school closures in Gloucestershire can be found here.

South Gloucestershire

Parents in South Gloucestershire can also check for closures here.

Plymouth

Plymouth residents can check here

Torbay

The full list of school closures is available here here.

Wiltshire

Wiltshire families can consult the Wiltshire Council website, those in Swindon can check here.