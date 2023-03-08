A number of bus services have been affected by the heavy snow overnight (8 March), with passengers facing delays and disruptions to their journeys.

First West of England warned that some of its services had been suspended due to the conditions in the Bath area.

They explained: "Due to heavy snow in the Bath area, services 172/173/174 & 379 for Bath are suspended pending further checks.

"Service 174 will still operate to Shepton Mallet from Wells only as per the timetable.

"Service 376 is scheduled to operate as normal."

Despite snow falling in Bristol, buses are operating as normal this morning.

Heavy traffic has also been affecting services in Weston-super-Mare.