A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner in Glastonbury.

44-year-old James O’Connor, from Hilltown in Dundee, Scotland, has been charged with the murder of 89-year-old Frederick Burge.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a property in George Street, Glastonbury, on Sunday 26 February where they found Frederick dead at the scene.

Two other men were arrested in connection with the murder, but have since been released without charge.

Investigating Officer, Supt Gary Haskins, said: “We continue to support Frederick’s family and our thoughts remain with them during this incredibly difficult time.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to secure this charge and I’d like to thank the community in Glastonbury for their patience while we’ve carried out our enquiries as well as those who have assisted with them.”

James O’Connor remains in police custody and is due to appear before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Thursday 9 March).