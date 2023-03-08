Play Brightcove video

A prison officer described as a "monster" and a "psychopath" during his time at a young offenders' institute in the 1970s has been found guilty of misconduct in a public office.

Patrick Devaney worked as a gym instructor Eastwood Park Young Offenders' Institution between 1970 and 1983 where he ran a game described in court as 'murderball'.

Former inmates told Bristol Crown Court he encouraged fighting between boys, pitting older inmates against younger ones, the stronger against the weaker.

Devaney denied the count of Misconduct in a Public Office, but a jury found him guilty last week. The conviction can only be reported now after the lifting of reporting restrictions.

Twenty three former detainees described "a litany of cruel and violent acts" carried out by Devaney, prosecutor Mark Worsley said.

"The prosecution brings this case because the defendant's own actions fell far outside the notion of what was appropriate and acceptable under that regime. He was on a frolic of his own."

The former inmates told the jury Devaney was "the worst of the lot", a "monster" and a "psychopath".

"He would punch boys as though they were the size of fully-grown men. He used weapons to hit them," Mr Worsley said.

Devaney was also accused of two counts of sexual assault against a boy, which he denied. The jury was unable to reach a verdict on these counts and he was cleared of them.

Devaney, who is 80 and now lives in Northern Ireland, will be sentenced on 14 April.

Eastwood Park closed as a young offenders' insitution and is now a women's prison.