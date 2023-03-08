A search is underway for a 55-year-old man who is missing from Cheltenham.

Officers say they are concerned for Arthur's welfare and are asking the public to help find him.

Arthur was last in contact with a friend over the phone yesterday (March 7) morning and was last seen in the Montpellier area of Cheltenham on Monday (March 6).

Arthur, who also goes by the name of Tim, has no fixed address - but has links to Cheltenham and often stays in the area.

He also has links to Gloucester Docks.

He is described as being white, 6ft 4ins tall and of a stocky build, but it is not known what he was last wearing.

Gloucestershire Police are urging people to call 999 if they see Arthur and asking that anyone who has seen him or may have information on his whereabouts to call 101 and quote incident 125 of 7 March.

