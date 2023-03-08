More than 20 flights have been suspended at Bristol Airport this morning because of heavy snowfall.

Passengers are being warned of severe delays because of the conditions, as a yellow weather warning for ice and snow is currently in place across the South West.

The Met Office warning will be in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

Bristol Airport issued a warning this morning to passengers due to fly.

It reads: "Please be advised that due to adverse weather conditions at Bristol Airport, flight operations have been suspended until 8am.

"Passengers are advised to contact their airline for specific flight information prior to travelling to the airport and please take extra care."

Elsewhere there is major disruption on the roads and schools have been forced to close due to the weather.