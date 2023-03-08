Three men found guilty on drug charges have now been jailed after police found a "large and sophisticated" cannabis factory.

Gerald Dosku, 26 of Kettlethorpe Road, Wakefield, Keli Bicaku, 35, and Bledar Bardhi, 32, both of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 7 March).

The three men were charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis, for which they pleaded guilty.

They were sentenced to one and a half years each.

The cannabis factory discovered by police in Southfield Road Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The court heard how, on Friday 2 December, officers discovered a cannabis factory within a warehouse at the Coates Industrial Estate, in Southfield Road, Nailsea.

The cannabis found had an estimated street value of almost £200,000.

Police acted after receiving a call from members of the public, with the force’s specialist drone unit being the first on the scene.

The offenders fled onto the roof of the building in an attempt to evade capture, however, the building was quickly surrounded.

They subsequently came down and were arrested. They were then charged the following day.

Avon and Somerset Police officer Michael Clarke said: “This was a large and sophisticated set-up.

"Drugs, and the crimes affiliated with them, have the ability to cause a great deal of harm and even ruin lives.

"It is great to have been able to disrupt their criminal operation, thanks to the sharp eyes of the local community.

"We would like to thank our colleagues in the drone unit, as well as support from the neighbourhood policing team, for their support during the operation.

"We hope this sentence will serve as a warning to anyone involved in drug production and drug dealing.”

