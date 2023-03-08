Two people have been left with serious injuries after their car collided with a bus on the A4 in Wiltshire.

Emergency services were called to the A4 London Road shortly before 4.30pm on 6 March, after a single-decker bus travelling west towards Box collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

The passenger of the car, a woman in her 40s, sustained multiple serious injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. She is now believed to be in a stable condition.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, sustained multiple fractured ribs and was taken to the Royal United Hospital in Bath.

The driver of the bus, which was not in service at the time of the crash and had no passengers on board, sustained only minor injuries.

The A4 was closed overnight while collision investigators attended the scene and the incident was cleared. The road has now reopened.

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to get in touch with their Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 0192 of 6 March.