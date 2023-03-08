Heavy snowfall has been causing disruption in many parts of the South West today and meteorologists have warned of more adverse weather to come.

A yellow weather warning for ice and snow has been in place since midnight (8 March) and will stay in force until 9am tomorrow morning (9 March).

There is major disruption on the roads and all flights at Bristol Airport have been suspended.

Forecasters at the Met Office say there will be further outbreaks or rain, sleet and snow today, with conditions worsening once again this afternoon.

There is a risk of heavier snow particularly over high ground, with another band of snow and rain expected to sweep across the South West this afternoon and into the evening.

Overnight there will once again be widespread snow and sleet, which will turn back to rain in the far South West.

Meteorologists are warning of icy patches that could form in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Conditions will warm up tomorrow with snow and sleet turning back to rain by the mid-morning across the region.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 10 degrees.