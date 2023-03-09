Three stranded juvenile loggerhead sea turtles are 'doing well' at Newquay’s Blue Reef Aquarium after being found stranded on beaches in Cornwall.

The first turtle, Jason, was found on Friday 13 January on Perranporth beach by locals.

Aquarists were caring for Jason when two more turtles were found stranded on beaches, one at Widemouth Bay near Bude and the other also at Perranporth Beach.

Staff at the aquarium were pleased to announce that Jason and Gordon, one of the other two rescued turtles are now feeding themselves and swimming.

Whilst the third smaller loggerhead turtle that is much weaker than the others is still being syringe fed regularly and being monitored by the team.

But the turtle is slowly starting to gain weight and is undergoing further treatments as part of its rehabilitation. Aquarists have been re-hydrating it by providing fluids several times a day and progressing onto a liquidised fish diet.

The third turtle is still being syringe fed by staff. Credit: Blue Reef Aquarium Newquay

Aquarists are in the process of preparing the tank Jason is currently in with a divider, so that Gordan can be moved into the same tank so it has more room to swim safely.

Steve Matchett, Blue Reef Aquarium’s General Manager said: “These turtles have arrived dehydrated and starving, so are very weak when they get washed up on our UK beaches.

"Of the three we are working on at present, two seem to be strong candidates for a release back into the wild based on their good progress, but the smallest one is still not at the stage we hoped it would be by now.

"It will take some more time to see if it is going to make it, but it has recently started to show some positive signs."

The team at the aquarium have said that these turtles will not be visible to visitors and will be kept in the site quarantine until they are ready to be released.

Lara Heaney the aquarium’s assistant curator said: “We get lots of enquiries about their progress and asked when they will be on public view, but these are sick animals that are under treatment so we won’t be putting them on display.

"However visitors can always come and see our resident rescue turtle Omiros at the aquarium or our group of terrapins to get their turtle fix .”

Staff at the aquarium are reminding the public that that any turtles washed up are not put back into the sea, as they will die as UK waters are too cold.

What to do if you find a stranded turtle: