Avon and Somerset Police are investigating after a member of the public saw a man approach a woman from behind, lift her skirt up and look underneath.

The woman then turned around and the offender walked off. The upskirting incident happened around 2pm on Friday 3 February on Cannon Street in Bristol.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers would like to speak to the man in the image above as they believe he has information which could aid the investigation.

"The man is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of average build, with short, grey hair and glasses.

"He wore a blue polo shirt, a dark-coloured puffed jacket, jeans and black trainers.

"If you have any information, or can help police identify the man, please call 101."