Cheltenham Borough Council is using a type of paint that repels liquid in an attempt to stop people from urinating in public during the Cheltenham Festival.

Residents and businesses will be covering as many areas as they can with the hydrophonic paint, which is designed so that the liquid will splash back.

The council said the paint had been given to residents and businesses who requested it as part of their ‘war on wee’ campaign.

Between 14 and 17 March more than 250,000 racegoers and visitors will descend on the town for the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

The liquid repellent is being painted on walls in public places ahead of the Cheltenham Festival Credit: Cheltenham Borough Council

During previous festivals, additional temporary toilets were installed along the main routes to the racecourse but despite this, many racegoers still chose to urinate in public spaces.

Cllr Max Wilkinson said: "I’m pleased that our residents and businesses are getting involved in this campaign and working with us to keep Cheltenham clean.

"Public urination at any time is disgusting and we shouldn't have to put up with it anymore.

"Last year, I saw a line of men brazenly weeing against a wall near the town centre, while hundreds of people sat in traffic queues just yards away - they were totally shameless.

"I'm sure the prospect of wet trousers will make people think twice, even if they think they won't get caught and fined."

Heath Gunter, chief executive at Cheltenham BID, said: “We really hope that the hydrophobic paint will discourage individuals from urinating on the walls in town.

"Such behaviour is very unpleasant to witness and creates extra cleaning responsibilities for local businesses. The BID are happy to support the council with this initiative.’’

Alex Rose, managing director of jewellery store Beards, said: “We are incredibly proud of Cheltenham and the heritage of the Cheltenham Festival, and we fully support any initiative to keep the town clean, respectable and free of these types of anti-social issues.”