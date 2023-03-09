It's one of the highlights of the UK's racing calendar with thousands of racegoers expected to descend on Cheltenham Racecourse later this month.

The racing event is run by The Jockey Club and is Britain’s third biggest sporting event in terms of attendance.

In 2022, it attracted a record total of 280,627 people across four days. The event's capacity will be capped at 68,500 each day and takes place from 14 to 17 March.

Although organisers recently announced they would be scrapping the long-standing traditional formal dress code, many will already be planning what to wear for the event and will be keen to make sure their attire is weather appropriate.

Here is a detailed forecast issued by the Met Office for Cheltenham Racecourse.

Day One - Tuesday 14 March

The first day of Cheltenham Festival is set to see the best of the weather. Champion Day will be partly cloudy according to meteorologists, but the overcast conditions will change to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 9 degrees with a chance of some light rain around 3pm.

Day Two - Wednesday 15 March

On Festival Wednesday it will be cloudy and dry but it won't be warming up much with highs of just 9 degrees. The moderate breeze may also make it feel chillier with forecasters expecting 13mph winds. This will no doubt be a vast improvement on the torrential rain that racegoers had to contend with on the second day of the festival last year.

Day Three - Thursday 16 March

Yet more cloud is forecast on St Patrick's Thursday with a scattering of light rain throughout the day. Temperatures will be warming up a touch to highs of 11 degrees.

Day Four - Friday 17 March

For the final day of the festival, Gold Cup Day, the weather is likely to be changeable with cloudy conditions in the morning giving way to a mixture of sunny spells and showers. The winds will drop a little to a gentle breeze, but it will not feel warm with highs of 9 degrees.