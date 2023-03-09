A homemade disposable vape charger exploded and started a large fire in Wiltshire.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a house in Netheravon, Amesbury on Tuesday 7 March after the vape battery exploded.

Crews from Pewsey and Salisbury tackled the blaze, which was contained to the first floor of the property.

Two firefighters in breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to put out the fire.

Station Manager Darren Masini said: “The fire started after an attempt to recharge a disposable vape caused it to explode.

"One of the occupants heard the explosion and raised the alarm, calling us for help. The occupants were extremely lucky to avoid injury following this fire.

Crews from Pewsey and Salisbury tackled the blaze Credit: Pewsey Fire Station

“Single-use e-cigarettes or ‘vapes’ are not designed to be recharged as they do not have the correct safety systems.

"These disposable models should only be used once.”

A spokesperson from Pewsey Fire Station added: “We have attended a bedroom fire backed up by Salisbury, this was caused by someone trying to charge a disposable vape battery.

“Please be mindful of the dangers of making a homemade charger.

“Luckily, this fire was contained to one bedroom due to the occupants having bedroom doors closed, this shows how important closing doors can be."

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service issued advice following the incident:

Never leave e-cigarettes on charge and unattended for long periods, and never leave a device on charge overnight.

Don’t mix components of different e-cigarettes.

Only use the charger supplied.

Ensure that you purchase your e-cigarette from a reputable source.

Check the e-cigarette carries CE certification.

Follow the manufacturer’s guidance.

Never charge e-cigarettes near or on combustible or flammable materials.

Contact Trading Standards over any e-cigarette safety concerns.

For more advice on the safe use of e-cigarettes, visit www.dwfire.org.uk/smoking-and-e-cigarettes