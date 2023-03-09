A Wiltshire Police officer went on to have an inappropriate relationship with a woman after she reported being sexually assaulted.

PC Christopher Grant sent the woman thousands of texts, made phone calls and received nine images from the victim over the course of 12 weeks.

The 44-year-old faced a misconduct hearing today (9 March) and a complaint he started an inappropriate relationship with a 21-year-old vulnerable woman was upheld.

PC Grant resigned in February but is still described as a serving officer as he is working his 28 days' notice.

Had he not resigned, he would have been dismissed and is now barred from working within any police force in England and Wales.

Today's misconduct hearing heard the improper relationship with the woman is regarded as an abuse of position for a sexual purpose.

Grant sent 2,154 text messages, made 10 phone calls, sent an Instagram message and received nine sexual images from the victim between 9 July and 22 September last year.

The tribunal heard PC Grant was called to a service station on the M4 on 7 July last year to a report of a woman in the toilets who said she had been sexually assaulted by her partner.

PC Grant met the woman and noticed she had signs of self-harm.

He later learnt she also had anxiety and borderline personality disorder.

PC Grant, who did not attend the hearing, said he put her on a train and gave her his personal number as he turned off his work phone out of hours, but wanted to know she had got home safely. They continued using this number.

The woman, who must remain anonymous and is known only as "Miss A", was later sent to a refuge.

She said she was scared Wiltshire Police would not investigate her former partner and would contact him about the case.

"Our conversations became more informal in tone, I lost track of her vulnerabilities," PC Grant said in a statement.

He said they talked about the area she was staying in, with which he was familiar.

He also said he was interested in her life and beliefs. He admitted using the phrase "I'll give you a spanking" to her.

There was no allegation of any physical contact between them.

PC Grant joined the force in 2020 and said he "loved every minute of it".

Although he received remote training during the pandemic, some of that training was "not optimal".

The complaint was made after Miss A had contact with North Wales Police and they learnt she had sent 10 sexual images to his Instagram account.

The IOPC investigated along with Wiltshire Police's Counter Corruption unit.

The force's new Chief Constable Catherine Roper presided over the hearing.

Following it, she said: “Firstly, I wanted to apologise, on behalf of the organisation, to the victim in this case.

"She came to us to report a serious offence and the officer entrusted to support her, abused his position for his own sexual gratification.

“I want to be clear – the actions of Christopher Grant go against everything we stand for as a police service.

"There is no room in Wiltshire Police for any officer, member of staff or volunteer who betray the trust our communities place in us in their time of need.

“I want to be unequivocal in my position on this as the new Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police – I will not tolerate any behaviour which falls below the standard I, and our communities, expect.

“Further, I would encourage any member of the community who may have concerns about the conduct or professionalism of any of my officers or staff to contact the Force Professional Standards Department, Crime Stoppers or the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

In a statement after the hearing, Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson said: “Former PC Christopher Grant’s exploitation and grooming of a vulnerable woman is simply shameful. My thoughts are with the victim in this case who had the courage to speak up and challenge his behaviour.

“Wiltshire Police acted swiftly to suspend former PC Grant earlier this year and he would have been dismissed immediately had he not resigned.

“Chief Constable Roper has my full support in rooting out those in Wiltshire Police who seek to abuse their position of trust. It will not be tolerated.”

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this article, you can get help by contacting:

