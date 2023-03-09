Police are investigating after an eight-year-old boy was grabbed by a man during the school run in Somerset.

The boy was walking to school in Cedar Grove, Yeovil with his mother and another child in a pushchair when a car pulled up alongside them on Monday 6 March.

A man got out of the driver’s seat and took hold of the eight-year-old. His mother held onto him, shouting at the man who then drove off towards Preston Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident.

The man is described as being aged 30 to 40, about 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build with broad shoulders. He had olive brown skin, dark-coloured hair in a quiff style and a beard.

The car was a dirty white estate with tinted rear windows.

Avon and Somerset Police Constabulary said: “Officers have carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and are in touch with the boy's school, while reassurance patrols have been carried out. No further incidents have been reported.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw the incident, or have dashcam footage which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5223053285.”