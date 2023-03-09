Grammy award-winning rapper Sean Paul has been announced as the latest headliner at Bristol's Siren festival.

He will join some of the biggest names in dance, rap, hip-hop and DnB in the three-day music event running at the Bristol Ampitheatre from 27-29 July.

Other acts in the line-up include Bristol's own DJ Roni Size, Fabio and Grooverider and The Outlook Orchestra.

The festival debuted last year with a sold-out event. Siren Festival organisers say that this year’s weekend is going to be ‘bigger and better than ever’.

Credit: Siren Bristol

Sean Paul will headline on Friday 28 July and early-bird tickets go on sale on 10 March.

In an Instagram post, Siren Bristol said: “The Harbourside is heating up and @duttypaul is raising the temperature.“Dancehall legend Sean Paul is our Friday headliner + hit maker guaranteed to make this a weekend of killer tunes and heavy basslines to get you skanking.“Get your Friday tickets now!”