A 17-year-old from Swindon has been charged with the murder of Owen Dunn.

The 18-year-old was stabbed to death in Mazurek Way, Haydon End. The incident happened on 4 December, just weeks before his 19th birthday.

Wiltshire Police say the male teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He is due to appear at Swindon Magistrates Court this morning (9 March).

A 14-year-old boy who had previously been charged with Owen Dunn's murder is due to stand trial in June.