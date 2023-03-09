'Someone's going to die' - man's warning after battery fire

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

A man says it’s lucky his and his neighbours' homes weren’t burnt down after a fire which he believes was started by his mobility scooter’s battery.

Chris Barnes, from West Camel near Yeovil, says the vehicle had only been on charge for 10 minutes before a blaze began. The damage has forced his family to move into temporary housing.

The fire started around 3pm on 26 January. Despite the quick work of the fire service it still caused considerable damage to the outside and inside of Chris's house. The heat was so intense that damage to the windows and fittings of his neighbour's home was also caused.

Chris has lived with a disability since he was 17 and relies on a mobility scooter to get around. He believes the fire started in the battery of the one he says he'd only recently put on charge.

He said: "We rushed round, opened the shed door, plumes of smoke come out, and it was just like a little tiny glow at the bottom of where the scooter was sat. I rushed to get the hose pipe, went back round and literally, it was a massive raging inferno by then. It was rapid how fast it went."

The fire started in a shed beside Chris's house, which is where he charged his scooters Credit: Chris Barnes

Chris contacted ITV News West Country after seeing a spate of fires had been linked to lithium-ion batteries used in electric bikes and scooters.

There’s no evidence to suggest the mobility scooter was faulty and until a report on what caused the fire is completed it’s impossible to know for sure what happened. Chris said he just wants to warn people to be aware of the potential risks posed by lithium-ion batteries found in many electrical products.

He said: "God forbid it happens to an older person that literally cannot move. God forbid they can't get out of the house. Someone's going to die and that's what scares me the most and that's why I'm speaking out."

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue service’s advice is for mobility scooters to be charged:

In a specially designated, well-ventilated area which has had a fire risk assessment

Using the specific charging equipment for the vehicle and following the manufacturer’s instructions

During the day

In an area away from possible sources of ignition

For now, Chris returns to his house every day to feed his animals. His family have been given temporary housing but hope to return to their home in the future.