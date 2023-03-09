Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report

The family of a rapper from Bristol who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival have released an EP of his music.

Takayo Nembhard, fondly known as TK, was a hugely talented artist whose songs have been streamed hundreds of thousands of times online.

His parents Vincent and Sandra Nembhard say he left "lots of music behind" after he was stabbed on 29th August in London.

Five people have been arrested in connection with his death, but they have been released without charge and police are still appealing for witnesses.

Mr Nembhard said: "I went by his graveside and I had a talk to him and said look, I want to put your EP out, I want to carry out your legacy because that's what you would have wanted me to do. But I need a bit of help, I need a bit of strength. I can't do it by myself.

"Then the next day I started playing some of his songs and I said to myself I think to need to this, I think it's the right time."

Takayo Nembhard on the cover of his EP.

The EP entitled 'Rising' features six tracks as well as a music video which was filmed before TK's death.

The 21-year-old rapper had started drawing in large crowds for his performances at festivals such as Love Saves The Day.

His manager Chris Patrick says he could have become a star.

Mr Patrick said: "For Bristol we're now seeing what TK was really about. We're now hearing the real talent and the star that could have been and potentially still could be because we've got a lot of music for him."

In one of the new singles, Pedalling, TK raps about his mother.

Mrs Nemhard said: "It's absolutely heartwarming that he talks about me in his music. I knew he loved me but not that much to mention me in most of the songs. I am proud of that. I listen to it and I smile."

Police want to speak to this person who was at Notting Hill Carnival. Credit: Met Police

The Metropolitan Police is still appealing for witnesses and have released images of someone they would like to speak in connection with Takayo's murder.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple said: “Do you know who this person is? He was caught on CCTV at the Carnival and we still urgently need to trace him.

“If can you help or have any information – no matter how small - about Takayo's murder please come forward.”