Fire crews were called to Bristol Harbour after a boat burst into flames last night (9 March).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the fire in Bristol's Bathurst Basin at around 7pm.

The boat was docked in front of Paco Tapas on Lower Guinea Street.

It is not yet clear what started the fire, but the service confirmed that it was extinguished just after 10pm.

A fire investigation officer will attend the boat later later today (10 March) to examine how the fire started.

"Crews from Temple, Bedminster, Kingswood and Southmead were mobilised to the scene. On arrival, crews found a boat well alight.

"Firefighters used two portable pumps, one 45mm jet and one high pressure hose reel to extinguish the blaze.

"Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus for safety and four swift water operatives on the Services’ boat were on the water to provide additional firefighting support."

The service confirmed nobody was injured in the fire.