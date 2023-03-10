A coroner has said the deaths of five people shot by a gunman in Plymouth came after three decades of "abject failure" to properly train police staff.

A lone gunman shot dead five people in a 12-minute attack in Plymouth in August 2021.

Shooter Jake Davison killed his mother following an argument, before he shot dead four others and then turned the gun on himself on the evening of 12 August.

An inquest jury found there was a "seriously unsafe culture" in Devon and Cornwall Police's firearms licensing unit before the killing spree.

In a report following the Keyham inquest, Devon's senior coroner, Ian Arrow, accused successive governments of failing to act on numerous warnings, and said the public may still be at risk unless there are urgent changes to the law.

In his Prevention of Future Deaths report, sent to the Home Office and chief constables of all 43 police forces in the country, Mr Arrow said: "I am concerned that in other police force areas, weapons may remain in the hands of individuals who pose a danger to the public.

"The public remain at unnecessary risk while there is no national guidance."

He added that 'future deaths could occur' unless action is taken, stressing the need for a nationally-accredited training programme for firearms licensing officers.

Mr Arrow pointed out that similar concerns have been raised by coroners and independent reports in the past, but 'nothing seems to have changed'.

In 1996, following the Dunblane Massacre in Scotland, a report stressed the need for "as much training as is practicable" for firearms licensing officers.

A 2002 HMIC report recommended that "staff conducting firearms enquiries are trained".

And in March 2013, following an inquest into the deaths of Sam McGoldrick, Alison Turnbull, Tanya Turnbull and Michael Atherton, Durham's coroner raised concerns about a lack of formal training.

A further Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary report in 2015 said: "We are concerned at the continuing absence of nationally accredited training" and warned of "another tragedy", unless things changed.

In 2019, the Surrey coroner, who was examining the deaths of Christine and Lucy Lee, warned a lack of nationally-accredited training could lead to future deaths.

On Friday, in a statement released through their lawyers, the families of Lee and Sophie Martyn, Stephen Washington and Kate Shepherd said: "The time for tragedy, followed by inquests, reviews and reports, and then conclusions and suggestions is now over."We look forward to helping the Government and the police in enacting change.

"Root and branch reform is needed for an existing Act of Parliament from 1964 which, in 2023, is completely outdated, impractical and unsafe."Our loved ones were not kept safe and that is a very difficult and sensitive emotion to live with."

Speaking to ITV News West Country on Friday, Plymouth MP Luke Pollard said: "Things have to change this time.

"The tragedy in Keyham is so awful that for any good to come from it, it requires a determined effort to change laws nationally; to make sure we have a new licensing system and new training systems; tighter gun laws; and much more besides."

Assistant chief constable Jim Nye said: "Devon and Cornwall Police is examining the report’s findings and has already implemented significant investment and a review into the force’s firearms and explosives licensing unit.

"The force will respond to HM Coroner in full before the deadline of 3 May."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Since the tragedy, the Government has already taken steps to tighten firearms licensing including social media checks and a requirement for police to review information provided by GPs.

"We thank the coroner for his report. We will carefully consider the findings and respond in due course."