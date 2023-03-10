Low staffing levels at women's prison HMP Eastwood Park has had as "major impact" on safety, according to a report.

The prison, near Bristol, was also found to have high levels of self-harm and unsuitable accommodation for women with serious mental health issues.

It comes after the Gloucestershire prison and young offender institution was given the lowest rating for safety last month after a report by the chief inspector of prisons.

The annual report from The Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) released today (10 March), said the prison was of national importance.

One prisoner with a brain injury was subject to 1,484 days of continuous segregation before being transferred to a secure hospital in September 2022, the report said.

The South Gloucestershire prison recently received the lowest grade for safety Credit: HM Inspectorate of Prisons

There have also been delays in the construction of a new activities centre in the prison, which is due to be completed this month.

However, the board noted some positive changes at the prison in recent years, including a women's centre which opened in May.

"The ONE Women's Centre has provided continuous resettlement services for women from South Wales and the South West of England during their sentence and after release into the community", the board said.

Chair of the IMB Arthur Williams said it's been a "challenging year" for the prison.

"The Covid pandemic continued to have a major effect on regimes at the prison," he said.

"We hope that national action will be taken to provide adequate officer numbers so that a normal regime can be reinstated as a matter of urgency.

"Works have recently commenced refurbishing residential unit 4 and a task group is considering ways to provide a clearer therapeutic focus for some of the most vulnerable and at-risk women in the prison who are located on this wing.

"We have highlighted concern about damp accommodation on residential unit 2 in our previous annual reports. This wing has now been closed and awaits refurbishment.”

