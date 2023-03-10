A 10-week-old French bulldog puppy was stolen during a robbery in Taunton.

Police say two men took the dog, named Tok, after punching the owner in Pickeridge Close at about 10.30am on 16 February.

The puppy is chocolate brown with a white stripe running down the centre of his ribs. The dog's owner, a man in his 60s, was left with bruising following the incident.

Police want to trace these two men Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating and have released an image of two men they want to speak to.

Officers described the men as white. The first man is medium build and clean shaven, with black hair, wearing a quilted jacket.

The second is aged in his 50s, about 5ft 8ins tall, slim and clean shaven, wearing a hat and a jacket with a furry lining.

They were seen in the area walking and wheeling a dark-coloured mountain bike. Both are white and wearing dark-coloured clothing and black and white trainers.

The men in the picture and anyone who recognises them or who has any other information which could help the investigation is being asked to call 101 and give the reference 5223037827.