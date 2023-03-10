A man in his 20s was chased by four men on mopeds wearing balaclavas and waving a large knife.

The incident happened between 7.30pm and 7.45pm in a park near Rodbourne Road in Swindon.

Four people travelling on two mopeds approached the victim, who had an electric bike, and shouted "get the bike" whilst waving a large knife.

The victim tried to get away on his bike but collided with a parked car. He left his electric bike behind before running to the nearby hotel.

Wiltshire Police believe the suspects stopped to pick up the bike. They are described as all wearing balaclavas and dark clothing, with one dressed in blue.

Inspector Annabel Martin said: “This was a very concerning attack and we know the impact this sort of crime has on our communities.

"You may see an increased police presence in the area as we carry out searches and investigate the incident.

“We are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Rodbourne Road area at the time of the incident to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"Even a small observation could provide a vital clue to help identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting reference number 54230025164.