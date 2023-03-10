Play Brightcove video

Watch CCTV released by Brentry Primary School

Teachers and children at a Bristol primary school were left in tears after thieves broke into the school and stole their pet budgies.

Brentry Primary School had 20 budgies in a purpose-built aviary.

On Wednesday night (8 March) at just after 11.30pm, two people got into the school, broke the lock to the door and took all the birds, police say.

Shocked pupils and staff say they feel ‘devastated’ and fear they will never see their beloved birds again.

The school caretaker realised the birds were gone just after 6am yesterday (9 March).

The budgies are beloved by the staff and pupils at the school Credit: Brentry Primary School

CCTV appears to show two people walking off carrying the birds in three breeding boxes.

But school business manager Hannah Jack said because the boxes would not have been big enough to carry all the birds, they fear some of them may well have flown off into the freezing night.

Now the school is appealing for anyone who knows anything about who took the birds, or someone who is suddenly offering budgies for sale, to get in touch.

Hannah said: "It is absolutely heartbreaking. We are all devastated, we’ve had teachers in tears, children in tears.

"They really are part of the family, everyone loves them and it’s so terrible they’ve been taken like this. Why would someone do this?”

20 budgies were stolen from the school overnight Credit: Brentry Primary School

The aviary started off around seven years ago when two budgies were donated and a third was found and rescued from a drain on the school site.

Over the years, more have been donated and the budgies have also bred themselves.

Hannah said: “The Year 6s are responsible for them, and it’s a big thing.

“They have to feed and water them, clean the aviary out and look after them. At the weekends, the site caretaker looks after them. They are well-loved and it’s been lovely that they’ve been able to breed.

“The ones that might have flown away, they won’t survive. It’s too cold and they’ll get attacked too. We’ve had problems before with other birds coming and attacking them or trying to get to them in the aviary.

“It’s just so awful that someone would do this. They’ve climbed into the reception play area and then got round to the aviary, smashed open the bolt and got in. It’s just so sad,” she added.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset police said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information after thieves stole several budgerigars from an aviary at Brentry Primary School at about 11.30pm last night, Wednesday 8 March."If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help, or any other information about the burglary, which was reported this morning, Thursday 9 March, please call 101 and give the reference 5223056008."