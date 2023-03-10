Photo memorabilia shows the first time The Beatles played in Bristol 60 years ago.

The legendary Rock band performed in the city on 15 March 1963 in the Bristol Beacon, formerly known as the Colston Hall.

The band was a supporting act for Tommy Roe and Chris Montez.

But by the time they returned in November of that year, they were on the front page of the Evening Post and had to be locked away from screaming fans.

Their setlist included hits Love Me Do, Misery and I Saw Her Standing There.

The Beatles on the front page of The Evening Post Credit: BPM Media

The Beatles returned to Bristol one final time on 10 November 1964, in a performance which concluded their British tour that year.

Sixty years on since the band made their mark on the city, memorabilia specialists are holding a valuation day at the Novotel in Bristol City Centre on Sunday 12 March.

Fans are invited to bring any rare items of music memorabilia for a free valuation between 10am and 4pm.

There will also be the opportunity to sell it on the day.