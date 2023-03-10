Two further teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking an 'unknown substance' at a nightclub in Exeter.

Police were called to the Move club by ambulance staff following concerns for the welfare of a teenage girl at around 12.30am on 3 December last year.

She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, where she died.

At the time, Devon and Cornwall Police arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

He has now turned 17 and has been further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class A drug. He has been released on police bail to return on Wednesday 31 May.

Officers confirmed two further arrests have been made.

A 17-year-old boy from the St Austell area has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a class A drug.

He has been released on police bail to return on Wednesday 7 June.

A 17-year-old girl from the Exmouth area has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and has been released on police bail to return on Monday 5 June.