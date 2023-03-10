Two men have been jailed after police found thousands of pounds worth of class A and B drugs at a property in Wiltshire.

Neighbourhood Officers from Chippenham and Calne carried out a warrant in Linnet Road, Calne on 4 March 2021.

They found approximately £12,620 pounds worth of cocaine, between £16,000 and £25,000 worth of cannabis, more than £12,000 in cash and a fully functioning taser.

Ieuan Davies, 31 of Sidney Wood Court, Chippenham, and Michael Purchase, 30, of Halifax Road, Bowerhill, Melksham, were arrested.

This week, both men appeared in court and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Michael Purchase was sentenced to 29 months in prison for being involved in the supply of cocaine, supply of cannabis, possession of criminal property and possession of a firearm.

Ieuan Davies was charged with being involved in the supply of cocaine, supply of cannabis and possession of criminal property. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 38 months in prison.

Both men must also pay a £190 surcharge each.

Sgt Nick Kelly said: “A significant amount of drugs which had the potential to cause significant harm within our communities, alongside a large amount of cash were found following this warrant last year and a lengthy investigation has been ongoing ever since.

"We are committed to targeting offenders like Davies and Purchase, who not only commit serious crimes but also benefit significantly financially from their offending.

“I am pleased that these two individuals have been given prison sentences as punishment for their actions.”