Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Devon.

The collision happened yesterday evening (9 March) just before 6pm on the A3052 between Sidford and Colyford.

Devon and Cornwall Police say two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out an investigation.

The force is now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 quoting log reference 604 090323.