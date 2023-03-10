A vigil of 'prayer for peace' has been held at Truro Cathedral in honour of an aid worker, and all those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Truro-born Chris Parry went to Ukraine at the start of the conflict to volunteer as a humanitarian aid worker, and is credited with helping more than 400 people and animals to safety.

The 28-year-old died in January along with British colleague Andrew Bagshaw. The pair went missing after attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar in Eastern Ukraine, where there was intense fighting and shelling.

In a statement released via the Home Office his family described him as having "selfless determination".

It said: "Chris was a confident, outward looking and adventurous young man who was loyal to everyone he knew.

Natalie Kormyltseva, Ukranian Sunflowers Choir Credit: ITV News

"He lived and worked away as a software engineer but Cornwall was always his home. He loved rock climbing, cycling, running and skydiving and wanted to travel the world.

"It is impossible to put into words how much he will be missed but he will forever be in our hearts.''

Canon Alan Bashforth described Thursday evening's service at Truro Cathedral as an ''opportunity to light candles, and place pictures and other memorabilia that will remind us of those we have been concerned about, who we miss and who need our prayers as the war in Ukraine continues."

The service was attended by members of Mr Parry's family, along with Ukrainian citizens who have fled the country and are currently staying in Cornwall. It featured Ukrainian music performed by The Ukrainian Sunflowers choir.

Choir member Natalie Kormyltseva told ITV News it was emotional singing songs from her homeland.

Truro Cathedral was illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag Credit: ITV News

She said: "Every time we sing we just try to remember every single story we've heard, or we're just trying to pray for our soldiers. My husband is fighting over there, so I'm trying to think about him all the time."

The cathedral said spoken and silent prayers were also said at the service for "the people of Russia who do not want the war and have suffered their own losses on the battlefields."

A private funeral for Mr Parry was also held at Truro Cathedral this afternoon (10 March). It's understood the service included music by band The Who, as well as video and photo tributes celebrating Mr Parry's life.

Canon Alan Bashforth who was taking the service told ITV News: "I think they'll try and remember him in all his facets with a bit of humour, as well as remembering him as someone I believe was very determined and very single-minded about what he was doing."