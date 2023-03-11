Bristol Rovers Football Club are the first team to publicly declare a boycott of BBC's Match of the Day interviews in support of Gary Lineker.

They announced in a tweet that the side would not be speaking to the BBC today as they 'stand with Gary'.

It follows a statement from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) saying that footballers will be backed to boycott Match Of The Day interviews to support the show's absent star.

MOTD regulars Ian Wright and Alan Shearer said they would not appear on the show in solidarity with Lineker.

A spokesman for the PFA said: "We have been informed that players involved in today’s games will not be asked to participate in interviews with Match Of The Day.

"The PFA have been speaking to members who wanted to take a collective position and to be able to show their support for those who have chosen not to be part of tonight’s programme.

"During those conversations we made clear that, as their union, we would support all members who might face consequences for choosing not to complete their broadcast commitments.

"This is a common sense decision that ensures players won’t now be put in that position."