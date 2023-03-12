Four people have been arrested after a late night brawl in Banstaple, Devon.

Police were called to Pulchrass Street, just off Summerland Street at 11.15pm on Saturday 11 March.

Initially they were told someone had been stabbed, however while one man suffered minor injuries which needed treatment at the scene by paramedics, officers say they can't confirm if he had been stabbed.

Devon and Cornwall Police say that four men have now been arrested in connection with the incident. They're also appealing for anyone with information to contact them and their investigation is continuing.