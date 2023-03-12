People with Parkinson's are being helped by a new spin class in Bristol, which aims to slow the progression of the disease.

Parkinson's causes parts of the brain to become progressively damaged over many years.

It is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Around 18,000 people are diagnosed in the UK every year.

Although there's currently no cure, treatments are available to help reduce the main symptoms and maintain quality of life for as long as possible.

The new weekly sessions at Horfield Leisure Centre in Bristol are run by Everyone Active in partnership with Bristol City Council.

The class is aiming to reduce the symptoms of Parkinson's

Alastair MacFarlane who helps to run the class, said "It is a chance for people to do things they enjoy, in a group with like minded people with a similar health condition."

Austin Sheppard played rugby for Bristol and for England. He says the diagnosis has been life changing, but he has noticed the difference since he started to exercise.

He said: "I could hardly move and do the exercise but I can still do more than I used to.

"I understand that it’s not going to get any better but I hope it’s not going to get any worse."

Austin and his wife Nicola have seen an improvement in his mobility

Austin's wife Nicola has seen how far he has progressed since being first diagnosed.

She said: "His movement was dreadful.

"He was walking with a stroller but it’s really improved and people who’ve not seen him for 12 months can’t believe the difference in his mobility."

Research shows that people with Parkinson’s experience significant benefits from pushing pedals on a regular basis and has been shown to improve overall motor function, reduce tremor, reduce rigidity and reduce slowness of movement.

Better aerobic capacity, improved mood and cognitive functions are among more of the benefits of cycling for those living with the condition.

Amanda Palmer, who attends the classes, says her diagnosis in December 2021 came as a massive shock. Despite this, she is planning to run the London Marathon and wants people with Parkinson’s to know they can still achieve their goals.

She has a message to others who have the condition. She says: "Allow yourself time to grieve but then you’ve got to get on with it."

"You’ve got to live life and grasp things while you’re there.

"Rely on the support of your friends, family, the community that is Parkinson's and just live life.

"It’s not a death sentence at the end of the day, just adjust your life and you can live a full, happy life."