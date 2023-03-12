A woman turning old sofas into leather handbags has attracted the attention of stars such as Drew Barrymore in America.

Lisa Crick from Dilton Marsh has turned her hobby into a global business with ‘New Baginnings’ a company she started from her home in 2018.

She’s become an internet sensation after sharing videos of the bag-making process, and has recently been invited on US talk shows to display her products and talk about upcycling.

She told ITV News West Country: “I had an abundance of material, so my husband said I couldn’t throw it away and asked what I was going to do with it, so I had the idea to make a bag.

“That was four years ago, now I’m making bags out of sofas. I’m trending, I’m viral if I’m honest it’s completely overwhelming and also somewhat confusing.

“The first bag I made I didn’t like very much so my daughter told me to go on Pinterest and find some made of jeans.

“From that, it spiralled. I’ve made bags from clothes, curtains, waste material, all sorts.

“From old sofas, the material gets cleaned, it gets conditioned, cut into a pattern and then they get turned into bags.

“It’s hard work but it’s very rewarding.

Lisa has been mentioned on the American talk show The Drew Barrymore show and since she’s been receiving orders from all over the world.

She added: “In the last 20 days, even in the last week I’ve been sending them globally, it’s crazy.”