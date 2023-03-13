Play Brightcove video

Watch Alfie May's interview

Goals don't come much better than the two scored by Cheltenham Town's Alfie May at the weekend with both being touted as potential Goal of the Season contenders.

With his League One side playing Peterborough on Saturday the forward took it upon himself to seal all three points for him and his team mates.

The match ended 3-0 but the main talking points were the Robins number 10's wonder strikes.

The first of which was a volley from the half way line. After flicking the ball up to himself May spun and struck it over goalkeeper Will Norris' head.

Then in the second-half he was at it again, firmly thrashing a loose ball on the edge of the box in to the top corner.

The brace has been described by some as one of the best scored in English football.

The club have even had some fun with it, appealing to FIFA to submit it in to the Puskas Award for best goal of the year.

Speaking to ITV West Country May said: "It was a good feeling when it hit the net. Probably a crazy goal to watch but when it went in the emotion was flying through me.

"I have tried it a couple of times in matches but I just instinctively did it. I didn't think about it but when it went in it was amazing.

"I connected so sweet with it and lucky enough it went in.

"I couldn't wait to get to the fans, my brother was in the crowd and one of my best friends which was nice.

Alfie May says his phone hasn't stopped buzzing since his wonder-goal against Peterborough. Credit: PA Images

"The first one is probably the best goal I will ever score and that is the one people talk about but the second one is my favourite.

"When I saw that one hit the top corner I thought wow, this is a pretty good day.

"My phone hasn't stopped it has been crazy. One of my older brothers has messaged me and said that I can retire now.

"It would be crazy if was nominated in the Puskas Award, six years ago I was working on a building site and now I am being mentioned alongside people like Ronaldo and Messi it is just mad."