Police are investigating after a group of men wearing balaclavas entered a Swindon pub armed with machetes.

Officers from Wiltshire Police were called to the Crumpled Horn Pub at the Elden Centre around 8.30pm on 10 March after reports four men were running around the venue - two of them were brandishing machetes.

The men were then seen running away down the cycle path towards Shaftesbury Lake.

Police say that nobody was injured but are looking to speak to the men pictured in the CCTV footage.

The first man is described as wearing a half toned dark coloured bomber jacket, dark jeans, light coloured shoes, with a balaclava on and wearing gloves.

The second man was wearing a black windbreaker coat, dark trousers, dark shoes with white laces and a black balaclava. Both of these two men were carrying machetes.

The third was wearing a dark puffer jacket, dark trousers, gloves, black shoes and a balaclava with a reflective logo.

The fourth man was wearing a grey coloured puffer jacket, black joggers with a white line down the side and dark trainers. He was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 54230026367.