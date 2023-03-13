Part of a busy motorway has been closed this morning (13 March) after several vehicles were involved in a crash.

The collision happened on the M4 Eastbound at Junction 15 for A346 Marlborough Road.

National Highways has warned of delays along the stretch of road.

Traffic monitoring service Inrix posted an update this morning. It reads: "Two lanes blocked and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident on M4 Eastbound at J15 A346 Marlborough Road (Swindon East)."

More updates to follow.