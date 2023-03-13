A man has been arrested after Wiltshire Police received reports of a serious sexual assault on a woman in Swindon.

Officers were alerted to the incident, which happened near to Commercial Road, at approximately 4.45am on Saturday morning (11 March).

A man in his 20s has been arrested and remains in custody. He is being questioned at Gablecross police station.

Police say enquiries are ongoing and a cordon was been put in place while detectives carried out their investigation.