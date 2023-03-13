A man who stabbed his neighbour to death in Gloucester has been been sent to a secure hospital.

Liam Hopson, 35, previously of Barton Street in Gloucester, also attacked a work colleague with a hammer in Hereford on 28 April last year.

Hopson was due to stand trial for the murder of 51-year-old Mohammed Nadeem but the judge at Bristol Crown Court ruled that following mental health assessments, he was unfit to stand trial or enter a plea.

Mohammed Nadeem was killed during the incident in Gloucester Credit: Gloucestershire Police

However jurors determined Hopson had killed Mr Nadeem on 1 July and found him guilty of wounding with intent in relation to the incident in Hereford.

On the following day (Tuesday 7 March) he was given a Hospital order along with an indefinite Section 41 restriction order.

The restriction means that, in order to protect the public from serious harm, any decision to discharge Hopson will have to be made by the Secretary of State.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Usher, from the Major Crime Investigation Unit, said: "My thoughts remain with the relatives of Mr Nadeem following this tragic and upsetting incident.

"The outcome of this case means that Hopson will remain in a high-security psychiatric hospital receiving the appropriate support which he requires, while no longer being a threat to the wider public."