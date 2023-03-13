More than 40 firefighters have been tackling a blaze which broke out at a derelict building last night (12 March).

The fire started at a property in Bridge Street and r esidents in the area are being asked by Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke coming from the fire.

People are also being urged to avoid the area while the incident is being dealt with.

The fire broke out at around 9pm last night.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At 9.05pm this evening, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a derelict building in Bridge Street, Swindon.

"On their arrival, crews found a derelict building fully involved in fire.

"Firefighters are using hose reels, jets, breathing apparatus and their aerial ladder platform to bring the fire under control."

The fire service issued an update earlier this morning (13 March) saying firefighters are continuing to deal with the incident.

They added: "Steady progress is being made and firefighters will remain at the scene through the night.

"People are asked to avoid the area and residents are asked to keep all windows and doors closed."