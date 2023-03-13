Play Brightcove video

Watch Tom Berkley speak to ITV News

A filmmaker from Gloucester has won an Oscar for his short film.

Tom Berkeley’s film, An Irish Goodbye, won best picture in the Live Action Short Film category.

It follows up the 26-year-old's recent gong when his team won a BAFTA for the short film category last month for the same production.

The Floodlight Pictures filmmaker from Kingsholm, worked on the project with his filmmaking partner Ross White.

Set on a farm in rural Northern Ireland the 23-minute-long film centres around two estranged brothers, Turlough and Lorcan, one of whom has Down's syndrome, who come together after their mother dies.

But when the pair discover an unfulfilled bucket list belonging to their late mum, their pained reunion takes an altogether different course.

Co-director Tom Berkley used the acceptance speech to wish the actor, James Martin, a happy birthday.

Speaking to ITV News Tom said: "You never really expect to be here at this point in your career so I think there was a lot of excitement.

"There's just a lot of pride to be here with these lads considering the fantastic performances they've done on this film.

"We've been on this journey together for about two years now and for it to end up here is just beyond the icing on top of the cake."