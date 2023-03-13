Twenty-six Avon and Somerset Police officers are still serving despite committing misconduct or gross misconduct, it has been revealed.

Two kept their jobs after findings of gross misconduct for sexual harassment and one for racial discrimination.

During a meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Shelford, the force’s top officer Sarah Crew said she was awaiting results from the national police database to check if any others had slipped through the net.

Chief Constable Crew said: “I fully acknowledge the concerns that the public have around standards of professional behaviour – I share these concerns.

“Within Avon & Somerset we’ve uplifted the resources within our professional standards department and we are checking all our officers and staff against the police national database to look at any intelligence or information that we might not have been previously aware of.

“We have 26 officers who have had findings of misconduct or gross misconduct who are still serving. Seventeen of those 26 have a misconduct finding.

“It’s important to say that dismissal is not an available sanction when it is misconduct. That leaves nine officers who have a finding of gross misconduct.

“In those cases those officers have received a final written warning and those would normally be in place for a set period of up to five years.

Two officers have been found to have committed gross misconduct for sexual harassment or 'conduct preliminary' to sexual harassment. One officer was found to have made discriminatory comments of a racial nature.

Chief Constable Crew added: “It’s important to say that in the latter case, the discriminatory comments, that case was taken to judicial review by the then Chief Constable to explore and overturn that sanction.

“However, that wasn’t allowed by the court. It’s also right for me to say that of those whole 26, 20 of the final written warnings have expired.

“That means that the period of time has expired but there have been no further instances of conduct of a similar nature or of concern.

“Of those that are on a final written warning, it’s right to reassure the public that there is close management and proactive management by line managers and the professional standards department."

Chief Constable Crew said she expected data to come back from the national police computer system in the next few weeks and a team was being created to pore through it.

She said: “We anticipate we will have completed that exercise towards the end of the summer, so at that point we will identify if there are any additional concerns needing an investigation.”

A national report last November by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services found it was “too easy for the wrong people to join and stay in the police” and that vetting standards were not good enough.

According to the police conduct regulations, “misconduct” means a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour serious enough to justify disciplinary action, while “gross misconduct” amounts to a breach serious enough to warrant dismissal.

