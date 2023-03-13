The M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions due to high winds this morning (13 March).

The bridge was closed at around 2am between Junctions 1 to 2.

National Highways said: "We are closely monitoring the wind speeds and will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so."

Drivers should use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as a diversion.

More Severn Bridge closures this week:

The M4 Prince of Wales bridge is also due to be closed eastbound overnight from Tuesday 15 March at 9pm until Wednesday 15 March at 6am for maintenance works.

Westbound works will take place on Thursday between 10pm on Wednesday and 6am Thursday.

The M48 bridge will be closed all weekend from Friday 17 March to Monday 20 March in both directions again for work to take place.

National Highways said: "We understand that these closures cause disruption to road users and local communities, and we’re striving to keep the bridges open as often as we can.

"Like any major structure, the bridges need frequent maintenance to keep them in a safe and serviceable condition.

"Sometimes we need to close a bridge to keep road users and our team safe while we work."